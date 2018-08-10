Rahul Gandhi to kick off Rajasthan poll campaign

Amit Agnihotri By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi, who will launch the Congress campaign for Rajasthan polls on Saturday, is expected to urge the state unit to stop infighting if it wanted to defeat the BJP.

Citing the case of Gujarat, where Rahul managed to bring together a divided state unit ahead of last year's Assembly polls, sources said the Congress chief is likely to urge state unit chief Sachin Pilot and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot to put up a united show ahead of the poll slated to be held by the year-end.

Besides reviewing poll strategy with senior leaders, Rahul will take stock of the Project Shakti, an IT-backed initiative to boost the booth level organization.

Rajasthan was the pilot state for the project and the response was good.