Rahul Gandhi to kick off Rajasthan poll campaign

NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi, who will launch the Congress campaign for Rajasthan polls on Saturday, is expected to urge the state unit to stop infighting if it wanted to defeat the BJP.
Citing the case of Gujarat, where Rahul managed to bring together a divided state unit ahead of last year's Assembly polls, sources said the Congress chief is likely to urge state unit chief Sachin Pilot and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot to put up a united show ahead of the poll slated to be held by the year-end.
Besides reviewing poll strategy with senior leaders, Rahul will take stock of the Project Shakti, an IT-backed initiative to boost the booth level organization.
Rajasthan was the pilot state for the project and the response was good.
-
Till a few months ago, there was a buzz that Pilot might be projected for the top job as the Congress managers were confident of a comeback in Rajasthan.
-
There was nothing wrong with the move but it may have upset the Gehlot camp, as he still enjoys support in the organization.