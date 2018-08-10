Rahul Gandhi to urge Rajasthan Congress to stay united, launch campaign

Amit Agnihotri By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi, who will launch the Congress campaign for Rajasthan polls on Saturday, is expected to urge the state unit to drop infighting if it wanted to defeat the BJP. Citing the case of Gujarat, where Rahul managed to bring together a divided state unit ahead of last year's assembly polls, sources said the Congress chief is likely to urge state unit chief Sachin Pilot and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot to put up a united show ahead of the poll slated to be held by year end.

The issue at hand is the strategic decision taken by the Congress high command not to go to the polls with a chief ministerial face. Till a few months ago, there was a buzz that Pilot might be projected for the top job as the Congress managers were confident of a comeback.

There was nothing wrong with the move but it may have upset the camp of Gehlot, who still enjoys support among various levels in the organization. Though Gehlot has been drafted as the AICC general secretary Organisation, many in the party feel his heart is still in his home state.

Plus, a large section of party veterans feel that Gehlot's strengths in Rajasthan must be exploited to ensure a decisive win.

Also, the party high command took a similar decision of not projecting the chief ministerial face in the other two poll-bound states Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Besides reviewing poll strategy with the senior leaders in Jaipur, Rahul will take stock of the Project Shakti, an IT-backed initiative to boost the booth level organization. Rajasthan was the pilot state for the project and threw up a very good response, said the sources.

As per the AICC estimates, Rajasthan appears to be the most promising state among the three poll-bound states, courtesy the hard work done by Pilot over the past four years. It was Rahul as party vice president who had posted Pilot to revamp the state unit after the Congress was wiped out in the 2013 assembly polls.