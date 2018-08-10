Runners as substitutes for technology in Meghalaya by-election

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: If one wants a peek into how ancient couriers or runners operated, welcome to land-locked Meghalaya in the August 23 by-election to Ranikor seat.

The Election Commission (EC) has borrowed from ancient practicality to conduct polls in remote villages. Runners will go a maximum of 40-km up and down to deliver messages on polling day. Like in ancient India or Greece, couriers will run cross-country as the roads are not motorable.

The EC has roped in a bunch of the runners, who take part in various competitions, to transmit messages as substitutes for technology. At least five polling stations in Ranikor are perched on inaccessible hills and the roads leading to them are non-motorable.

“Those are remote and inaccessible areas with difficult terrains. The mobile connectivity is also very low. The runners are being engaged to transmit messages between polling parties and sector officers. The sector officers will in turn transmit the messages to the returning officer and election officials,” Meghalaya’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Frederick Kharkongor told TNIE.

It takes several hours to reach some polling stations, he said, adding around 15 youth were identified by the district authorities for the job.

Asked about the concept, Kharkongor said, “It was a solution that was shared and we thought it is a good idea. They are in the nature of para volunteers. People in that area have got the reputation of being good runners. We have a pool of 10 to 15 people. Wherever there is a need, they will be deployed. They are young people and part of the election team. We will pay them some honourarium as due to polling officials. They will walk at a brisk pace and run. The distance that they will cover will range from 40 to 50 km,” the CEO said.

By-election to Ranikor seat was necessitated as five-time sitting Congress MLA, Martin M Danggo, resigned from the Assembly in June. By-election will also be held in South Tura seat which fell vacant following the resignation of sitting MLA, Agatha Sangma. She resigned to help her brother and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma get elected to the Assembly. Agatha will contest next year’s Lok Sabha election from Tura, which Conrad represented.