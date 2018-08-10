Saudi Arabia donates USD 5million to Jamia Hamdard University

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With growing cooperation between Saudi Arabia and India in the fields of education and health, Saudi Arabia has donated $5 million to the Jamia Hamdard University in New Delhi as a contribution towards the cost of building the medical college and expanding the existing Majeedia Hospital.

The new building of the hospital will be named after the late custodian of the two holy mosques in Makkah and Medina, King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, an announcement by the Saudi Embassy here said.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between Al-Imam Mohammad bin Saud Islamic University and the Jamia Hamdard University in March 2014 envisaging implementation of an exchange programme that will include exchange of staff, students, curricula and research collaborations as well as joint organization of seminars and conferences.

Saudi Ambassador Saud bin Mohammed Al-Sati hailed the agreement between the two universities, terming it as "an excellent initiative that comes in the context of promoting cultural and scientific cooperation between the two friendly countries".