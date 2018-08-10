Home Nation

School girl dies, 200 hospitalised after taking tablets under Central scheme in BMC school

A girl student of a civic body-run school here died today while over 470 other students were hospitalised due to suspected poisoning after they took iron-boosting medicines given by the school.

Published: 10th August 2018 11:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 12:41 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: After panic spread due to the death of a 12-year-old girl, in the Baiganwadi slum area of East Mumbai on Friday, around 200 children from the area were admitted to civic hospitals, health officials have said.

Chandani Sahil Sheikh, the girl, who died on Thursday night, studied at the Municipal Urdu School No 2 in Govandi area. All the students of the school were administered iron and folic acid tablets on Monday under national program to fight anemia.

After Chandani’s death on Thursday night, her parents blamed the death on the tablets given to the students at the school. This led to panic and around 200 children were admitted to civic hospitals in the vicinity by Friday noon, officials from BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have said. All the children were examined by paediatricians and advised discharge from hospitals soon after.

According to the statement issued by the BMC, “While details of her previous illness are not known, there were no reports of any untoward incident” during the national programme to fight anemia.

Padmaja Keskar, Executive Health Officer, BMC said the tablets given to the students were "tried and tested", adding that the cause of the girl's death would only be known once the post-mortem report came in.

The officials said that while 161 the other students from the school who were panicked after the death, were taken to the civic body-run Rajawadi Hospital at Ghatkopar and around 40 others were admitted to the Shatabdi Hospital at Govandi.

"A few children complained of nausea and giddiness. However, no one had major signs or symptoms," a senior BMC official said, who added that all the children were examined by paediatricians and advised discharge from the hospitals.

Police said the incident was being probed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC BMC School Anemia programme scare

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala