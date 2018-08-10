Home Nation

Students Islamic Organisation announces nationwide campaign against colonisation of education

The Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) of India said the campaign "Resist Internal Colonization of Education; Demand the Rights of the Marginalized" would run from August 25 to September 10.

Aligarh Muslim University (File | PTI)

By PTI

NE DELHI: Alleging colonisation of education and curtailing of rights of students from the marginalised community, a students body today announced the launch of a nationwide campaign to raise their demands.

"There is a conspired effort taking place to negate the opportunity for the marginalized students in the field of education. New educational policies, as well as the systematized invisible violence, are extensively contributing to making it happen.

"This is actually similar to old-fashioned casteist colonialist monopoly of education and knowledge is coming back to the practice," SIO of India General Secretary Khaleeq Ahmed Khan told reporters here.

The demands raised by the students' outfit include execution of a special package for SCs, STs and minorities to ensure adequate representation in higher education; reinstating the UGC and all its powers; repealing the UGC regulation which resulted in PhD and M Phil seat cuts and protecting minority status of the JMI and the AMU.

