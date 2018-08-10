Home Nation

Supreme Court imposes Rs 2 crore fine on medical college

The Supreme Court has imposed an exemplary cost of Rs 2 crores on a medical college after taking note of the fraud and deception played by it during an inspection.

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has imposed an exemplary cost of Rs 2 crores on a medical college after taking note of the fraud and deception played by it during an inspection by projecting healthy persons as patients.

Dismissing the plea filed by Mahavir Institute of Medical Sciences, the bench of Justices S A Bobde and L Nageswara Rao said, "Deference has to be shown to findings of an expert body which has found that the facilities in the college are inadequate. Unless there is a jurisdictional error or ex facie perversity in an inspection report, this Court will not interfere with a decision taken on the basis of the recommendation of an expert body."

Imposing a cost of Rs 2 crore fine on the college, the bench said, "The Assessors after a physical inspection found that a number of patients were not genuine. The Assessors were of the opinion that patients with minor ailments were admitted in the hospital. There were others who were shown as patients with no serious health condition deserving an admission in the hospital. This was done by the Petitioner with a view to getting the renewal for admission of students by showing that it was complying with the minimum standards. The Petitioner is guilty of deception and fraud."

