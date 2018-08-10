Union Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain accused of rape

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A woman in Assam has levelled rape charges against Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain. The woman, who hails from central Assam's Nagaon district, lodged an FIR with Nagaon Sadar Police Station alleging that she was raped by the Minister.

Nagaon Superintendent of Police, Shankar Rai Medhi, told TNIE the case was registered on August 2. "We are investigating it," he said. The police registered the case under IPC Sections 417, 376 and 506. Gohain, the four-time Nagaon MP, was not available for a comment. In an audio tape that has gone viral, he was heard abusing the woman's husband.