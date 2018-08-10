Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s security beefed up over threat ahead of BJP executive meet

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After an alert sounded by the state and central intelligence agencies over a security threat to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the BJP’s executive meeting, slated to be held in Meerut on Saturday and Sunday, the state police machinery swung into action to beef up his security here on Friday.

What is more, the police administration has been asked to upgrade Yogi’s security on the basis of 23 points chalked out by the Chief Minister’s office.

Notably, the BJP has planned to hold its state executive in Meerut on August 11 and 12. To be attended by CM Yogi along with a bevy of his ministers and organisational office bearers, the conference will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and the concluding session will be chaired by BJP national president Amit Shah on Sunday.

On the second day of the two-day state executive meeting, the party president Amit Shah will hold a meeting with party leaders to draw a roadmap for 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

As per the IB sources, the event could on the radar of terror modules active in the region as a result of which a high alert has been issued in western UP.

The Chief Minister’s convoy would be escorted by 10-layered strict security cordon from Partapur air strip to the venue.

Yogi Adityanath has been on the hit list of terrorist outfits and extremist organisations since he took over as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.