Violent incident involving 'Kanwarias' mentioned in Supreme Court by Attorney General

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The recent violent incident involving 'kanwarias' in Delhi was today mentioned in the Supreme Court by Attorney General K K Venugopal who said "riots and protests" are happening in one or another part of the country almost every week and senior police officers should be held accountable by court.

The Delhi police registered a case this week against unidentified persons after a group of Kanwariyas, Shiva devotees on the annual pilgrimage, allegedly vandalised a car in west Delhi, vexed by the driver allegedly hitting one of them.

The top law officer was offering his suggestions to a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra on possible measures to curb rioting and vandalism during protests.

"Kanwariyas are overturning vehicles in Delhi. When the film 'Padmavat' was to be released, one group gave open threat that it will cut the nose of the lead actress.

Nothing has happened. No FIR," the law officer told the bench which also comprised justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud.

Justice Chandrachud, who was the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court before his elevation to the apex court, referred to traffic congestion on the road between Varanasi and Allahabad during 'kanwar yatra', the annual pilgrimage in which Shiva devotees usually travel in groups.

"Half portion of the highway between Allahabad to Varanasi is blocked and it takes five hours to reach Allahabad from Varanasi," the judge observed.

Riots and protests are happening almost every week in one or another part of the country, Venugopal said and referred to protests on the Maratha reservation in Maharashtra and the violence in several parts of the country following the apex court verdict in the SC/ST matter.

He suggested that the court should fasten responsibility on senior police officers like Superintendent of Police for such incidents.