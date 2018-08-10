Home Nation

Violent incident involving 'Kanwarias' mentioned in Supreme Court by Attorney General

The top law officer was offering his suggestions to a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra on possible measures to curb rioting and vandalism during protests.

Published: 10th August 2018 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

The Supreme Court of India (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The recent violent incident involving 'kanwarias' in Delhi was today mentioned in the Supreme Court by Attorney General K K Venugopal who said "riots and protests" are happening in one or another part of the country almost every week and senior police officers should be held accountable by court.

The Delhi police registered a case this week against unidentified persons after a group of Kanwariyas, Shiva devotees on the annual pilgrimage, allegedly vandalised a car in west Delhi, vexed by the driver allegedly hitting one of them.

The top law officer was offering his suggestions to a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra on possible measures to curb rioting and vandalism during protests.

"Kanwariyas are overturning vehicles in Delhi. When the film 'Padmavat' was to be released, one group gave open threat that it will cut the nose of the lead actress.

Nothing has happened. No FIR," the law officer told the bench which also comprised justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud.

Justice Chandrachud, who was the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court before his elevation to the apex court, referred to traffic congestion on the road between Varanasi and Allahabad during 'kanwar yatra', the annual pilgrimage in which Shiva devotees usually travel in groups.

"Half portion of the highway between Allahabad to Varanasi is blocked and it takes five hours to reach Allahabad from Varanasi," the judge observed.

Riots and protests are happening almost every week in one or another part of the country, Venugopal said and referred to protests on the Maratha reservation in Maharashtra and the violence in several parts of the country following the apex court verdict in the SC/ST matter.

He suggested that the court should fasten responsibility on senior police officers like Superintendent of Police for such incidents.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kanwarias K K Venugopal Attorney General

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala