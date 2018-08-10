WCD to move bill to widen Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act scope

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Women and Child Development Ministry has decided to move a fresh bill to broaden the scope of the Indecent Representation of the Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986 to cover audio-visual media and content in electronic form, the Lok Sabha was told today.

The draft bill envisages constituting a centralised body headed by member secretary, the National Commission for Women, having representatives from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), the Press Council of India (PCI) and one member with experience of working on women issues, Union minister Maneka Gandhi told Lok Sabha.

In a written response, Gandhi said the ministry has taken the decision after taking into account the recent technological advancement in the field of communications such as social media platforms.

"The Ministry of Women and Child Development has decided to move a fresh bill to broaden the scope of the Indecent Representation of the Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986 to cover audio-visual media and content in electronic form," she said.

The act prohibits indecent representation of women through advertisements, publications, writings, paintings, figures or in any other manner.

The Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Amendment Bill, 2012 was introduced in the Rajya Sabha in December, 2012 which referred it to the department-related Parliament Standing Committee for consideration.