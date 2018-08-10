Home Nation

West Bengal: Left Front cadres injured in clash with police during 'Jail Bharo' protest

Police broke the agitation through lathi-charge and detained the Left Front cadres en masse but later released them.

Published: 10th August 2018 12:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 12:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Thousands of Left Front cadres across West Bengal were detained after they broke through barricades across several cities of West Bengal and attempted to storm district administrative complexes on Thursday. They were lathi-charged at several places and detained en masse.

However, most of them were later released. As part of the 'Jail Bharo' and 'Breaking Law' programmes of the Left Front, thousands of Left Front cadres attempted to storm the administrative complexes in Malda, Raiganj, Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Barasat, Purulia, Medinipur and Baharampur towns.

While the Left Front cadres succeeded in breaking through the first tier of barricades in most places, police successfully stalled them when they attempted to break through the second tier of barricades erected at the gates of the administrative complexes.

Police broke the agitation through lathi-charge and detained the Left Front cadres en masse but later released them. In Kolkata, Left Front cadres tried to break barricades at Rani Rashmoni Avenue and march towards Raj Bhavan but were prevented by the police.

On the other hand, six people including Left Front leader in Assembly Sujan Chakraborty were injured after their motorcade was attacked with bombs, lathis and stones near Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district allegedly by Trinamool Congress cadres. "Some 25-30 cars of our motorcade were rained with lathis, stones and bombs near Diamond Harbour. They fled after our boys came out of cars and villagers rushed towards them," Sujan Chakraborty said.

"Police also acted on the behest of the ruling party. While we informed them beforehand of our programme, they raided houses of our leaders yesterday and today they said that our programme was illegal. Our loudspeakers were brought down and flags and posters were torn. Is this an undeclared emergency?," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jail Bharo Jail Bharo protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Kerala’s Kozhikode
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects