Home Nation

16 people​ questioned for links to men arrested with explosives in Maharashtra

The flat belongs to one Vijay Joshi who is said to be a close friend of Vaibhav Raut, who was arrested yesterday.

Published: 11th August 2018 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 11:19 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra ATS

Members of Maharashtra’s anti-terrorism squad raid the house of Sanatan Sanstha member Vaibhav Raut at Nalasopara in Palghar on Friday. (File | PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: While Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Saturday questioned 16 people for links with the persons arrested in connection with the explosives haul at Nalasopara, they also made it clear that the arrested person's connection with Dabholkar, Pansare and Lankesh murder cases too would be probed.

"We shall probe if the arrested men had any connection with the killings of rationalists Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare and journalist Gauri Lankesh," ATS chief Atulchandra Kulkarni has said.

Another senior officer from the ATS confirmed that at least 16 persons from Nallasopara, Pune, Satara, Solapur and elsewhere in the state were questioned for suspected links to the three men arrested yesterday in connection with explosives haul at Nalasopara and for conspiring to carry out terror activities in the state.

Also Read: Maharashtra ATS nabs Sanatan Sanstha member, large quantities of explosives found; opposition demands ban

However, the names of those who have been questioned today have been withheld by the police. The ATS also raided flat number B-203 in Ellora building of Nalasopara on Saturday. The official said that a computer and some documents were seized during the raid. The ATS suspects that the duo arrested from Nalasopara was living in the flat raided today.

The flat belongs to one Vijay Joshi who is said to be a close friend of Vaibhav Raut, who was arrested yesterday. According to the housing society officials, Joshi had told them in the month of July that he had allowed relatives of one of his friends to use his flat for some time as their house was damaged in rains.

The ATS is probing for the social media presence and behaviour of the arrested men to hunt for any groups of like-minded people. Their mobile phones would be sent for forensic analysis, the official has said. He, however, declined to comment whether more arrests were done or are likely to happen in the case.

On Friday, the ATS had arrested Vaibhav Raut (40) and Sharad Kalaskar (25) from Nallasopara near Mumbai and Sudhanva Gondhalekar (39) from Pune. Following raids at Raut's residence and shop, the ATS claimed to have seized a huge quantity of explosives, including 20 crude bombs, two gelatin sticks, four electronic and 22 non-electronic detonators, 150 gm of explosive powder, two bottles labelled 'poison', batteries, soldering equipment and bomb circuit drawings.

Raut's purported social media account mentioned he was associated with the right-wing group Sanatan Sanstha, but the group yesterday denied he was its member. A court in Mumbai had remanded the three men in ATS custody till August 18.

While interrogating Gondhalekar on Saturday, the ATS came across information on few more arms he had hidden. Police raided the places mentioned by him and seized 10 country made pistols with magazines, 1 country-made gun, 1 air gun, 10 pistol barrels, 6 pistol bodies, 6 pistol magazines, 3 half made magazines, 7 half made pistol slides, 16 relay switches, 6 number plates for vehicles, 1 trigger mechanism, 1 chopper and 1 steel knife.

Apart from these arms seized today, electronic gadgets, books, a handbook on explosives, relay switch circuit drawings, several spare parts of arms, torches, battery, hand gloves, pen drives, hard disks and memory cards too have been seized, the officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maharashtra ATS Atulchandra Kulkarni Narendra Dabholkar Govind Pansare Gauri Lankesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual