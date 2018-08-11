Home Nation

Ambedkar statue 'purified' by Dalit lawyers after BJP leader garlands it

The lawyers say that the statue placed near the district court here got "dirty" after Bansal garlanded it.

Published: 11th August 2018 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Ambedkar played a pivotal role in inspiring the Dalit Buddhist movement and campaigned against social discrimination towards Untouchables.

By ANI

MEERUT: A group of Dalit lawyers in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh "purified" the statue of Dr. B R Ambedkar with milk and 'gangaajal'(Ganga Water) soon after it was garlanded by Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state secretary Sunil Bansal on Friday.

The lawyers say that the statue placed near the district court here got "dirty" after Bansal garlanded it.

"We are purifying this statue because Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Rakesh Sinha came and garlanded it.BJP government oppresses Dalits. They have nothing to do with Ambedkar, but still they use his name just to promote their party and allure the Dalit community," a lawyer told ANI.

Ambedkar played a pivotal role in inspiring the Dalit Buddhist movement and campaigned against social discrimination towards Untouchables.

READ| Dalit outfits postpone Bharat Bandh scheduled for August 9

In a similar incident, a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur town was purified with 'Gangaajal' and statutes of deities were sent to Allahabad for purification after the visit of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Manisha Anuragi. Manisha Anuragi visited the temple on July 12 while she was in her assembly constituency to attend a function. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sunil Bansal B R Ambedka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala