Defence Minister Sitharaman meets South Korean counterpart 

Published: 11th August 2018 12:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 12:57 AM   |  A+A-

New Delhi Union Minister for Defence Nirmala Sitharaman and Korean Minister of National Defence Young-Moo Song exchange mementos at a meeting in New Delhi on August 10 2018. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today met her South Korean counterpart Young-Moo Song and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties in security and strategic spheres, an official said.

The two ministers discussed "issues of mutual interest" and ways to strengthen cooperation in defence and security, the defence ministry official said.

The meeting comes ahead of a planned high-level meeting between the rival Koreas on Monday.

The two Koreas would meet as the US and the North struggle to reach a common ground following the summit between American President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore in June.

Young's visit to India comes a month after South Korean President Moon Jae-in's visited New Delhi on July 8-11.

During President Moon's visit, India and South Korea agreed to explore possibilities to coordinate efforts in defence and strategic spheres to benefit from each other's unique capabilities and experience.

They resolved to enhance military exchanges, training and experience-sharing, and research and development, including innovative technologies for mutual benefit.

The two sides also agreed to encourage their defence industries to intensify cooperation.

south korea Nirmala Sitharaman Defence Minister

