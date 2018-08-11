Four injured in flyover collapses in Uttar Pradesh's Basti

By ANI

BASTI: At least four people were injured after a lintel of a flyover on National Highway 28 was collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Basti on Saturday early morning.

Two more people are feared trapped under the debris. The rescue operation is underway. No reports of causalities have been reported yet.

Basti: Rescue operation is still underway at the site where lintel of a flyover on National Highway 28 collapsed in Basti earlier this morning. CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered the local administration for an immediate rescue operation & to resume the traffic. pic.twitter.com/9c4GVCAFSu — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 11, 2018

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the local administration to initiate immediate relief work and provide all possible help to the needy. A similar incident took place on May 15, in which 18 people were killed after an under-construction flyover collapsed in Varanasi.

More details awaited.