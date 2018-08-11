Home Nation

In Kashmir, government teachers, employees found treating patients

Six to seven people caught running the health clinics and pharmacies had not even passed high school.

Published: 11th August 2018 12:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 12:15 AM   |  A+A-

hospital, medical, doctor, bill, medicine, treatment

For representational purposes

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Putting thousands of lives at risk, government school teachers, employees and quacks have been caught treating patients in health clinics in strife-torn Kashmir and operating unauthorised pharmacies.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) Pattan, Dr Masrat Iqbal Wani told TNIE that they have sealed at least 44 clinics and pharmacies in north Kashmir in the last 10 days and caught nine teachers, one Public Health Engineering (PHE) employee and another government employee treating patients and running pharmacies.

Six to seven people caught running the health clinics and pharmacies had not even passed high school, Wani said.

Illegal health clinics and pharmacies have mushroomed across the Valley in the last two decades as there are no checks and balances to weed out quacks from genuine doctors in the state.

On August 2, police had arrested a quack from Pattan, Tariq Ahmad Teli who was running an orthopaedic practice and three health clinics where hundreds of patients were treated daily.

After his arrest, it was found that he had a fake doctor’s degree and was a quack.

Wani said after Teli's arrest, the health authorities have launched a drive across the Valley to check the credentials of doctors running private clinics and ensure that illegal and unauthorised pharmacies are closed down.

Wani said they have been informed by Chief Education Officer that all the nine teachers caught treating patients and running pharmacies were serving government teachers. He said a PHE employee has been suspended and government is also going to take action against the teachers for posing as doctors putting people’s lives at risk.

Health matters

  • Wani said the drive against quacks would continue till they are all identified and punished.

  • The government will ensure that only doctors are allowed to treat patients at the private clinics.

  • During the raids three pharmacy shops, where animal husbandry drugs were sold, were also shut down.

  • During investigations it was found that the quacks used to prescribe steroids to patients without knowing the ill-effects. Continuous use of steroids leads to kidney failures.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kashmir Kashmir health clinics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala