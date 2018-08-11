Home Nation

Junior doctors’ strike in Bihar ends; 12 patients die without medical attention in two days

At least 50 critical surgeries had to be postponed at PMCH and NMCH due to the strike by the junior doctors.

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: Healthcare services were restored at three top government-run hospitals in Bihar on Friday as the junior doctors ended their two-day strike following the state government’s assurances about providing them security. At least 12 patients died during the strike.

Nearly 1,000 junior doctors of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), both in Patna, and Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) at Darbhanga returned to work after a meeting between their representatives and senior health department officials.

“Healthcare services have returned to normalcy at the three hospitals. All the striking doctors are back at work as the government assured them that their grievances would be addressed,” said state health secretary Sanjay Kumar.

The junior doctors of NMCH had started the strike on Tuesday midnight after the relatives of a 70-year-old woman, who they said was brought dead, allegedly assaulted some doctors and hospital staff claiming that she died due to delay in getting medical attention.

After the strike, several measures were taken at the hospital to ensure the safety of doctors and employees. Barricades were erected at various parts, non-functional CCTV cameras were replaced with working ones, and armed security guards were deputed on the hospital premises. A temporary police outpost was also set up on the campus.

“We are assured that the government would take steps to address the frequent security-related concerns of the doctors. Genuine efforts are needed to put an end to violence by patients’ relatives on hospital premises,” said Ravi Ranjan Kumar, president of the NMCH unit of Junior Doctors’ Association.

Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey said the government is keen to ensure that violent incidents do not take place on hospital premises and healthcare services continue unhindered.

At least 50 critical surgeries had to be postponed at PMCH and NMCH due to the strike by the junior doctors. Sources said senior doctors were busy rescheduling those surgeries to be conducted in the next few days.

