Maharashtra Congress leaders discuss possible alliances at local level

By PTI

MUMBAI: Congress leaders in Maharashtra held a marathon meeting here today to discuss possible alliances with like-minded parties in various districts.

The meeting was chaired by state unit president Ashok Chavan and attended by Sushilkumar Shinde, Prithviraj Chavan Manikrao Thakre, Balasaheb Thorat, Sanjay Nirupam, Mohammed Arif Naseem Khan and Harshvardhan Patil among others, party sources said.

Leaders from Vidarbha, Kolhapur, Raigad and Palghar participated in the deliberations regarding the possibility of alliances with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Vidarbha, Raju Shetti's Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna in Kolhapur, Peasants and Workers Party in Raigad and Bahujan Vikas Agadhi in Palghar.

The Maratha quota stir, and arrests of suspected right-wing group members yesterday with the seizure of explosives were also discussed, sources added.