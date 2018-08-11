Home Nation

Mayawati slams Uttar Pradesh government's move to appoint Lok Kalyan Mitras

The UP government early this week decided to appoint 822 Lok Kalyan Mitras, one in each block of the state, through a written examination.

Published: 11th August 2018 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

Mayawati

BSP president and former UP chief minister Mayawati (File | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati today slammed the Uttar Pradesh government's move to appoint 'Lok Kalyan Mitras' at the block level in the state, terming it as "a waste of government money.

"The BJP government's recent decision to appoint Lok Kalyan Mitras at the block level in the state for dissemination of information and feedback on various government schemes and programmes is a blatant waste of the government money, and a proof that these schemes are not benefitting the poor and needy," said Mayawati in a statement here.

She said these appointments prove there was no enthusiasm among the BJP and RSS cadre at the ground level and the party was presuming its cadre dead and non-functional.

Mayawati sought to counsel the BJP government that "instead of resorting to such wasteful expenditure, it should fill various vacant posts at the government level and provide employment to youths from different sections of the society.

The UP government early this week decided to appoint 822 Lok Kalyan Mitras, one in each block of the state, through a written examination.

The Lok Kalyan Mitra will publicise the government's schemes and programmes at the village level.

Lok Kalyan Mitra Mayawati

