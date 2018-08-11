MSMEs are engines of inclusive growth: Prez 

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Dubbing One District, One Product (ODOP) an innovative concept, President Ram Nath Kovind said it would not only change the scenario of skill development in Uttar Pradesh, but also provide a fillip to the state’s efforts to mitigate unemployment by creating around 25 lakh jobs in the next five years.

Inaugurating a three-day summit to promote micro, small and medium industries on Friday, the President called such enterprises the backbone of the country’s economy. “These enterprises are engines of inclusive development. After the agricultural sector, it is this sector which absorbs most people.”

Kovind said it was a cost effective sector generating comparatively more jobs at rural-level even in the backward regions. “After this concept comes into being and takes concrete shape, rural youth will not be required to join the mad rush of securing government or private jobs. Through skill development, they can generate option for their own growth.” Besides India, the opportunities for growth would be immense by exploring foreign market through proper branding of handicraft products, food processing, engineering goods, ready-made garments, carpets, furniture, and leather goods, said Kovind.

He added these products had the potential to earn good foreign exchange. “In fact, UP accounts for 44 per cent of the total handicraft exports of the country.” Uttar Pradesh is famous for product-specific traditional industrial hubs across 75 districts, including Varanasi (Banarasi silk sari), Bhadohi (carpet), Lucknow (chikan), Kanpur (leather goods), Agra (leather footwear), Aligarh (locks), Moradabad (brassware), Meerut (sports goods) and Saharanpur (wooden products). Under the scheme, the state government has set a goal of providing employment to 25 lakh people in five years through a financial assistance of `25,000 crore.