Home Nation

Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje faces opposition from party workers in home constituency 

The rally, with over 1,000 activists riding nearly 500 motorcycles, passed through the markets of Jhalawar and adjoining Jhalrapatan cities of the home constituency of CM Raje.

Published: 11th August 2018 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Vasundhara Raje

Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOTA: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is facing opposition from a section of BJP workers in her home constituency of Jhalawar even as she claimed a clean win with 180 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Activists in Jhalawar, led by BJP worker Pramod Sharma, organized a bike rally with placards that read "Vasundhra, go back" and "Vasundhra quit Jhalawar" on the anniversary of the Quit India Movement on August 9.

The rally, with over 1,000 activists riding nearly 500 motorcycles, passed through the markets of Jhalawar and adjoining Jhalrapatan cities of the home constituency of CM Raje.

They were protesting against corruption and lack of development works in Jhalawar, the organisers said.

"We have launched the 'Vasundhra, quit Jhalawar movement' on the lines of Quit India Movement, as the public in CM Raje's home constituency is fed up with corruption, non-development in the 30 years of her rule," Pramod Sharma, a BJP worker for 20 years, said.

"Raje had been elected member of Parliament for five times, member of Legislative Assembly for three times from Jhalawar and is completing her second term as CM. But, she has done nothing for the common man of her constituency," Sharma alleged and added that she destroyed the BJP unit in her area by politically assassinating true workers and promoting people with vested interests.

The activists are taking the 'Vasundhra, quit Jhalawar movement' to the people to convince them to vote against Raje in the upcoming elections, Lalit Vaishnav, an activist associated with the movement, said.

When contacted, Jhalawar district BJP president refuted all allegations levelled by the activists, saying overwhelming developmental works have been carried out in Jhalawar during Vasundhara Raje's tenure as CM.

He, however, admitted that a rally was organised in Jhalawar by the supporters of BJP MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari, the veteran state BJP leader who has been rebelling against the Raje government ever since she has assumed power in the state.

Notably, Raje's son Dushyant Singh represents the Jhalawar-Baran parliamentary constituency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vasundhara Raje Rajasthan CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual