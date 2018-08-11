Home Nation

SIT to probe rape, molestation cases in Bhopal

All the three girls, aged between 18 and 19 years, resided in the private hostel run in two houses by Ashwini Sharma, the accused, in Awadhpuri area.

Published: 11th August 2018 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 12:54 AM   |  A+A-

Rape

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Madhya Pradesh police will probe the alleged rape of a speech and hearing impaired girl and the molestation of two other girls by the director of a private hostel at a posh residential township in Bhopal.

All the three girls, aged between 18 and 19 years, resided in the private hostel run in two houses by Ashwini Sharma, the accused, in Awadhpuri area.

Sharma, 36, was produced before a court, which sent him in police remand till Sunday.

In a related development, the 19-year-old tribal girl who had lodged a case of rape and molestation against Sharma in Dhar district on Wednesday recorded her statements before a first class judicial magistrate (JMFC) on Friday.

Sources, who accompanied the girl to the magistrate's court, confided to TNIE that she narrated how she faced the ordeal from Diwali last year to August 4. Sharma raped her multiple times and tortured her on refusal to comply with his demand, the girl said in her statement.

Investigation revealed that Sharma ran the private hostel for differentially-abled girls at two duplex in the residential township till March-April 2018. Sharma, who doesn't live with his wife, sexually assaulted the 19-year-old girl at the third duplex hired for running the mess for the hostel. After closing the hostel in two other duplexes, he retained four girls, including the rape survivor, at the third duplex where he continued his atrocities.

The two girls, who were allegedly molested, lodged a case in Indore on Thursday night. All three cases, including rape-molestation and two cases of molestation, were transferred to Bhopal.

"All three cases will now be probed by the SIT. We'll try and file the charge sheet in these cases in the next 10 days and, then, focus on prosecution to get deserving punishment to the accused," said IG, Bhopal, Jaideep Prasad on Friday.

As per sources connected with the probe, a fourth girl might also have been sexually assaulted by Sharma. "We'll record statements anyone else, if it is necessary during the course of investigation," said Prasad, who along with other senior cops visited the sealed duplex house where the girl was allegedly raped and her batch mates molested.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhopal molestation cases Bhopal rape cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala