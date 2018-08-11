Home Nation

Why do you want to keep Bangladeshi infiltrators: Amit Shah attacks Mamata Banerjee​ on NRC issue

The BJP chief in his public rally in Kolkata today alleged that the Bangladeshi infiltrators were a vote bank of the previous Communist government and now, they had become a vote bank of the TMC.

Published: 11th August 2018 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 04:10 PM   |  A+A-



Amit Shah at his Kolkata rally on 11 August 2018. (Photo | Twitter)

By Agencies

KOLKATA: BJP president Amit Shah today said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee opposed the NRC in Assam due to "vote-bank politics" and called upon the people of the state to uproot the TMC government, saying it patronised infiltration from Bangladesh as well as corruption.

He also asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Banerjee to clarify their stand on infiltration from Bangladesh and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Addressing a well-attended public rally here, the BJP chief began his speech with the slogan of uprooting the TMC government from Bengal and said in order to do that, he would visit all the districts of the state.

"In 2005, Mamata Banerjee protested against Bangladeshi infiltrators because they were Left's vote bank. Now these Bangladeshis are TMC's vote bank and therefore she is against NRC. Mamata didi, Congress leaders, kindly specify are you with the country or only for vote bank politics. I want to ask you people, aren't Bangladeshi infiltrators a threat to India? Shouldn't we drag them out? We are members of Bharatiya Janata Party. For us country comes first, and not vote bank politics," the BJP president said.

"Rahul Gandhi and Mamata didi should clarify whether national security is important for them or the vote bank. For the BJP, the country comes first," Shah said.

He added: We will make sure that the process of NRC Assam is carried out peacefully. Neither Mamata Banerjee nor Rahul Gandhi can stop us from doing it. We will definitely complete the NRC process in Assam and drag out each and every infiltrator from India.

Shah talks about 'law and order' issue

The BJP president alleged law and order has been thrown out of gear in West Bengal. "The Bengal, where Rabindra Sangeet used to resonate once, is now all about explosions."

Shah alleges 'TV signal blocking'

He said: Mamata Banerjee made sure our rally today is blocked; all Bangla TV news channels have been blacked out the rally. We are not against West Bengal, but we are definitely against Mamata Banerjee. I am here to protest against the TMC.

Hits out at corruption

"Mamata Banerjee was elected because she fought against corruption but now scams are everywhere in Bengal," said Shah, hinting indirectly at West Bengal CM's nephew Abhishekh for his alleged involvement in scams.

(With inputs from PTI and UNI)

