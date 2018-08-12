Chandigarh Diary

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

ATM card cloning on rise

In the last few days, the cyber cell of the Chandigarh Police has received about 70 complaints of ATM card cloning. Mostly Canara Bank ATMs were being targeted. A case has been registered at the Sector 17 police station in this regard. Earlier, the police had registered a case at the Sector 36 police station after a cloning device was found at a Canara Bank ATM in Sector 35. Another such case was reported from an ATM at Modern Housing Complex in Mani Majra.

Vehicle check: App to help motorists

The transport department has directed the traffic police to accept vehicle papers uploaded on DigiLocker. Documents such as driving license, registration certificate of vehicles, insurance and emission certificate downloaded from DigiLocker will be considered on par with original ones. Papers uploaded on DigiLocker are mandated as original documents under the IT Act. The mobile-based application comes as a relief to residents as traffic policemen and transport officials often insisted on sought original documents in the past. This initiative was taken in line with the Centre’s campaign for greater use of e-options for government services.

Final notice to golf club

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has served a final show-cause notice on the Chandigarh Golf Club asking it to pay the dues of B5.48 crore before August 14. In its notice, the corporation warned the club that all options, including sale of moveable and immovable property, would be taken to recover the cost. The club management had recently deposited B27 lakh under protest, but the Corporation had overruled it.

Murals at parking lots

At the first multi-level parking in the city at Sector 17, eight murals depicting French architect Le Corbusier’s work have been painted to bring some life to the dull walls which usually are the norm. These murals depicting the architectural plan of Chandigarh are painted on the walls near the stairs at all the three levels. The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation roped in city-based artist Charanjeet Kaur for this job. The corporation paid around B12 lakh for the murals.

Ban on use of AC, heater

Resident doctors of PGIMER found using air-conditioners and heaters in their hostels could have their room allocation cancelled. A circular was issued by the PGI authorities stating that there have been frequent power breakdowns at the hostels due to high-power consuming appliances. It also warned resident doctors against subletting rooms. A spot committee will conduct surprise checks of the hostel rooms at odd hours. Altogether, five hostels accommodate more than 1,300 resident doctors at PGI.