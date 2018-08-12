Delhi government asks school principals to report any untoward incidents

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Looking at the recent incident of rape of a minor girl rape inside premises of a school in Central Delhi, the government has issued a circular to school principals stating that in case of any such untoward incident like -molestation, violence, injury in school campus it should be immediately reported to the education directorate headquarters.

"In certain cases, the reports of such incidents are received at the headquarters through media or other sources instead of the head of school due to which appropriate action cannot be taken in time. Therefore, all such occurrences must be brought to the notice of senior officers without any delay,-" the circular says.

Following the rape of the class 2 girl last week where the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had issued notices to Delhi Police demanding details of the case while questioning the whether the guidelines issued in regard with the safety of students are being followed or not? The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) the agency which manages the school taking strict action suspended four of its officials including the headmistress suspected in the case.

"In order to ensure better monitoring of any untoward incident and take preventive measures at higher administrative levels, all heads of schools are directed to report immediately any untoward incident like violence, accident, dharna, quarrel, fire, protest, demonstration, theft, stampede, molestation, serious injury, suicide attempt or death to senior education department official whosoever is available at the moment," added the circular sent to the school principals by the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

The government further warned that of the necessary information is not provided immediately regarding the incident through a telephone by the head of the school, an action deemed fit will be initiated against the person. Earlier the AAP government issued fresh guidelines following recommendations from a high-level committee formed in the wake of the murder of a seven-year-old boy in a Gurgaon.