Home Nation

Delhi government asks school principals to report any untoward incidents

Following the rape of the class 2 girl last week where the DCW and the  NHRC had issued notices to Delhi Police demanding details of the 

Published: 12th August 2018 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Looking at the recent incident of rape of a minor girl rape inside premises of a school in Central Delhi, the government has issued a circular to school principals stating that in case of any such untoward incident like -molestation, violence, injury in school campus it should be immediately reported to the education directorate headquarters.

"In certain cases, the reports of such incidents are received at the headquarters through media or other sources instead of the head of school due to which appropriate action cannot be taken in time. Therefore, all such occurrences must be brought to the notice of senior officers without any delay,-" the circular says.

Following the rape of the class 2 girl last week where the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had issued notices to Delhi Police demanding details of the case while questioning the whether the guidelines issued in regard with the safety of students are being followed or not? The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) the agency which manages the school taking strict action suspended four of its officials including the headmistress suspected in the case.

"In order to ensure better monitoring of any untoward incident and take preventive measures at higher administrative levels, all heads of schools are directed to report immediately any untoward incident like violence, accident, dharna, quarrel, fire, protest, demonstration, theft, stampede, molestation, serious injury, suicide attempt or death to senior education department official whosoever is available at the moment," added the circular sent to the school principals by the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

The government further warned that of the necessary information is not provided immediately regarding the incident through a telephone by the head of the school, an action deemed fit will be initiated against the person. Earlier the AAP government issued fresh guidelines following recommendations from a high-level committee formed in the wake of the murder of a seven-year-old boy in a Gurgaon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rape Child abuse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless