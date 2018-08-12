Home Nation

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee critical, on life support

The CPI(M) veteran is said to be suffering from breathing trouble.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee (Photo | File /PTI)

The health of former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee, who was admitted in a Kolkata hospital on Friday, got deteriorated on Sunday morning. He has been put on ventilator support, reports ANI. 

The CPI(M) veteran is said to be suffering from breathing trouble. 

In June this year, Chatterjee had suffered a hemorrhagic stroke and was admitted to hospital for for a long period. He had also suffered a mild stroke in 2014.

His condition is said to be very critical.

Chatterjee was expelled from CPI(M) for refusing to follow the party line as Lok Sabha speaker in 2008 as he did not follow the party line to vote against the government in the confidence vote on the issue of Indo-US nuclear deal, as he felt that voting against the UPA coalition would mean voting alongside the right-wing opposition BJP.

