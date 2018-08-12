Home Nation

Hyderabad: NIA arrests two for ISIS links

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested two people here, for allegedly planning acts of terror on the instructions of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Published: 12th August 2018 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

ISIS terror network. (Image used for representational purposes only)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested two people here, for allegedly planning acts of terror on the instructions of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), a proscribed terrorist organisation.

The accused, Mohammed Abdullah Basith (24) and Mohammed Abdul Qhadeer (19), came under the radar of the security agency after it received information from a reliable source that the accused are associated with a group of three youth who were arrested from Maharashtra's Nagpur airport two years back for allegedly training youth to carry out terrorist attacks.

The NIA also conducted raids at as many as seven places on August 6 in Hyderabad. A lot of incriminating material was recovered and seized. The same has been sent to CFSL Hyderabad for analysis and data extraction.

In 2016, NIA arrested Sheikh Azhar ul Islam, Mohammed Farhan Shaikh and Adnan Hassan for identifying, motivating, radicalising, recruiting and training Indian Muslim youth on behalf of the proscribed outfit ISIS to carry out terror activities.

During their trial, Sheikh Azhar ul Islam and Mohammed Farhan Shaikh pleaded guilty and were sentenced to 7 years of imprisonment, while trial against accused Adnan Hassan is still going on.

Further investigation in the connection is underway. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ISIS National Investigation Agency NIA ISIS arrests in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual