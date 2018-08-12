Home Nation

ISRO preparing on demand SSLV rockets

ISRO chairman K Sivan said it takes about 300 to 400 people between 45 to 60 days to prepare major satellite vehicles but the SSLV would require only 72 hours and three to six people.

Published: 12th August 2018 10:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 10:32 PM   |  A+A-

File Image for Representational Purposes.| Isro official website

By PTI

BENGALURU: With an eye on cutting costs and having on-demand launch, ISRO today said it was preparing Small Satellite Launch Vehicle rockets to launch payloads in three days with the help of just three to six people.

"The interesting aspect of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) is that it can be readied on demand with a minimum launch infrastructure," ISRO chairman K Sivan said.

He said it takes about 300 to 400 people between 45 to 60 days to prepare major satellite vehicles.

But the SSLV would require only 72 hours and three to six people.

"We need to integrate the vehicle and launch it. It is innovative and provides an opportunity for commercial launches for other countries. Autonomy is more in this vehicle. Already the vehicle is in the design phase. There is an opportunity for commercial launch," he said.

Sivan revealed ISRO's commercial plans during an interaction with reporters on the sidelines of a function to mark the 127th birth anniversary of Dr Vikram Sarabhai, the architect of India's space mission.

Sivan said the important demonstration flight of SSLV would be carried out sometime in May or June next year.

"The speciality of this mission is the cost of the vehicle, which is one-tenth of PSLV. The payload will be 500 to 700 KG and it will be launched in a lower orbit. The length of the vehicle would be 34 metres, with a 2-metre diameter. It is an on-demand launch with a minimum launch infrastructure," said Sivan.

Commercial production of this vehicle will be taken up by Antrix the commercial arm of ISRO, once the design is complete and development was ready by mid 2019, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Small Satellite Launch Vehicle rockets ISRO SSLV rockets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless