Leaders mourn  Nobel prize-winning author V S Naipaul's death

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Political leaders cutting across party lines have mourned the death of the Nobel prize winning author V S Naipaul. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the works of Naipaul on history, culture, colonialism, politics and more, while offering condolences to the writer’s family.

“Sir V S Naipaul will be remembered for his extensive works, which covered diverse subjects ranging from history, culture, politics, and more. His passing away is a major loss to the world of literature,” Modi said in a tweet.

Union Minister for Defence Nirmala Sitharaman also mourned the death of the author of “A House for Mr Biswas”. “Agree or disagree with him, Naipaul wrote beautiful prose. Sad, he’s no more. The world of words loses an artful master,” Sitharaman said in a tweet.

Odisha Chief Minister Navin Patnaik, who is known to be an avid book reader, and Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, who is known to be a connoisseur of literature, also mourned the death of Naipaul.