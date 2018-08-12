Leaders mourn Nobel prize winner V S Naipaul's death

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Political leaders cutting across party lines mourned the death of the Nobel prize winner V S Naipaul. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the vast works of Naipaul on history, culture, colonialism, politics and more while offering condolences to the family members.

"Sir V S Naipaul will be remembered for his extensive works, which covered diverse subjects ranging from history, culture, politics, and more. His passing away is a major loss to the world of literature," Modi said in a tweet message. Union Minister for Defence Nirmala Sitharaman also mourned the death of the author of the book "A House for Mr Biswas".

"Agree or disagree with him, Naipaul wrote beautiful prose. Sad, he's no more. The world of words loses an artful master," Sitharaman said in a tweet. The Odisha chief minister Navin Patnaik, who is known to be an avid book reader, also mourned the death of Naipaul, while stating that the litterateur's books explored faith, colonialism, and the human conditions in his home in the Caribbean and beyond.

"...a loss for the world of letters and for the broader school of Indo-Anglian literature," noted patnaik. The Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, who is also known to be a literature connoisseur, tweeted to mourn the death of Naipaul. "...deeply saddened by the passing of celebrated Nobel prize author whose inspirational works on colonialism, decolonization, and struggles in the developing world struck a chord with many," the chief minister stated.