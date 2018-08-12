PM Modi terms IIT as India’s Instrument of Transformation

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Dubbing IITs as India’s Instrument of Transformation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed the IIT pass outs on Saturday to innovate and enrich the startup potential of India.

“Innovations and Enterprise are going to be the foundation stone for making India a developed economy. A long term sustainable technology-led economic growth is possible on this foundation,” Modi said at the 56th convocation ceremony of the IIT-Bombay.

“Dozens of start ups all over the world have been started by the IIT alumnae.”

India has emerged as the second largest ecosystem in the field of startups where over 10,000 startups were being nurtured, Modi said, adding that a grand system for funding was in the offing as a part of the Atal Innovation Mission.“We must make India the most attractive destination for innovation and enterprise. This will not happen through government efforts alone.

It will happen through youngsters like you. My appeal to you and many other youngsters is: Innovate in India, Innovate for humanity. From mitigating climate change to ensuring better agricultural productivity; from cleaner energy to water conservation; and from combating malnutrition to effective waste management. Let us affirm that the best ideas will come from Indian laboratories and from Indian students,” he said.

“Be it broadband technology, AI, blockchain technology or machine earning, these are techniques that will play an important role in the vision of smart cities.”

Symbolic gesture

Modi began his 32-minute speech by paying respects to Bengal revolutionary Khudiram Bose. He had joined the nationalist movement at the age of 15 and hanged In 1908.

The reference to the young martyr is in sync with the NDA’s patriotism card.