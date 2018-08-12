Rape accused Bhopal private hostel director now booked for assaulting another deaf-mute girl

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Ashwini Sharma, the head of private girls’ hostel arrested in Bhopal on Thursday for raping a deaf and mute tribal girl, was booked on Saturday evening for raping another speech and impaired tribal girl.

A 23-year-old tribal girl, who too is speech and hearing impaired, lodged a case of rape, unnatural sex and molestation under Sections 376, 377 and 354 of IPC against Sharma at Hira Nagar police station in Indore late in the evening.

The girl who hails from Dhar district (the other alleged rape survivor girl also hails from Dhar) alleged in the complaint that Sharma raped and committed the unnatural sexual act with her during her stay at the private hostel run by him at Crystal Ideal City residential township. She alleged that Sharma raped her while she was undergoing vocational course at an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Bhopal during 2017-18.

While confirming that another case was registered against Sharma at Hira Nagar police station of Indore, the police station in-charge MS Bhadauria told The New Indian Express that the accused has also been booked under provisions of SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act. “After lodging the case in Indore, it will be transferred to Bhopal for further investigations,” said Bhadauria.

This is the third case to have been registered against Sharma at Hira Nagar police station in Indore, as two other inmates of the private hostel (both deaf and mute tribal girls from Dhar district only) had lodged cases of molestation against him at the same police station on August 9.

Prior to that the 19-year-old tribal girl had lodged a case of rape against Sharma at Dhar Kotwali in her native Dhar district on August 8, which had led to Sharma’s arrest in Bhopal on August 9. The accused is presently in Bhopal police remand till Sunday.

The two alleged rape survivor girls and two molestation victims, all have been students of an ITI in Bhopal.

All four cases, including two rape-molestation cases and two molestation cases lodged against Sharma over the last four days will now be probed by the special investigation team (SIT) constituted to probe these cases in Bhopal.