3 National Highways and 400 roads closed in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains, landslide

By UNI

SHIMLA: As many as 400 major and link roads, including Hindustan-Tibet, Chandigarh-Manali and Pathankot-Chamba national highways, was closed down due to heavy rainfall and landslides in Himachal Pradesh.

Special Secretary Disaster Management Authority D C Rana said that about 400 roads, including three national highways, were blocked in the state.

He said that Hindustan-Tibet national highway blocked near Maling Nalah.

After cloud bursting rainfall wrecked havoc in Rispa village of Kinnaur, washing away a bridge and many IPH scheme.

District administration confirmed that cloud bursting rain and subsequent flash floods in Cherang nalah washed away a bridge and completely damaged four irrigation kulah damaged.

Hindustan Tibet highway NH 05 blocked due to landslide at Malling nallah in Kinnuar and nr Chakki in Solan District Chandigarh- Manali National High way blocked between Mandi-Pathankot due to landslides in Mandi and Pathankot Chamba National High way, Nahan-Sangrah state highway is reported off after the landslide.

In Kinnuar district landslides and boulders blocked Tranda link road, Sangla road, Charua to Chotta khamba and Tapri to Jani.

There are a reports that 15 tourist vehicle is stranding near Sangla trapping passengers and tourists inside as Sangla- Karcham road blocked due to landslide at Ruturang yesterday.

More than 100 tourists are stuck in Sangla. Others Vehicles of tourist who were leaving sangla returned to sangla due to the landslide.

Sangala and last border village Karchhum along Indo-Sino border is off for vehicular traffic after a portion of roadblock due to a massive landslide near Rotaning.

Kazza -Chango-Kinnaur road is blocked near Malling Nalah. Shimla-Jubberhati-Kunihar highway is blocked many places. More than 50 threes uprooted and retaining wall cave in at many places in Shimla town.

Private and Public Schools closed down for today after heavy rainfall in the state.