Home Nation

Amarnath Yatra to remain temporarily suspended from Jammu

No pilgrim was allowed on Monday to proceed towards the Kashmir Valley from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas.

Published: 13th August 2018 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Amarnath yatra

Pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)

By IANS

JAMMU: Ahead of the Indian and Pakistan Independence Day celebrations, authorities on Monday decided to suspend the Amarnath Yatra from Jammu for three days to ensure safety and security of the pilgrims.

No pilgrim was allowed on Monday to proceed towards the Kashmir Valley from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas, police said.

The pilgrimage from the two base camps of Baltal and Pahalgam, however, would continue towards the Cave Shrine during these three days, a police officer said.

Tension mounted in the valley around August 14 and August 15 coinciding with the Independence Day celebrations in Pakistan and India.

To attract international attention, militants have always tried to carry out attacks in the Valley around these days over the last 30 years since armed insurgency broke out.

Heavy deployments of security have been made here and in other places to prevent any attack.

Nearly 2.79 lakh pilgrims have already performed this year's Amarnath Yatra that started on June 28 and will end on August 26.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amarnath Yatra Amarnath Yatra pilgrims Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless