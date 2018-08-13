Assam to provide nursing training to Tripura students

By UNI

AGARTALA: The Tripura government has sent a proposal to its Assam counterpart for providing General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) training to the state's domicile students and help them to excel professionalism after passing out.

Official sources here today said that Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has written to his Assam counterpart Sarbananda Sonowal to allow students from Tripura to avail GNM training and get professional exposure in the different health institutions there, as Assam has better health infrastructure in the Northeast.

Besides Tripura, there is severe shortage of professional nursing staff in other Northeastern states too.

Accepting Tripura government's proposal, Assam has agreed to take 2000 students from Tripura for GNM course in Assam.

According to reports, Assam government has indicated to create post-training job opportunities for the trainees from Tripura.

It is being reported that the chief minister has initiated a plan to launch e-health system to cater and monitor the health delivery system in the state.

In this respect, the state has already setup district level digital health information system and is overhauling the health delivery system to cater to the needs of the common people.

While digitising the health system, the state government is also stressing on the implementation of Ayushman Bharat, National Health Protection Mission, the health department officials of the state said.

The state govt is committed to expand health care delivery system to the poor and the vulnerable sections of the society, they added.

The Tripura government has targeted to bring 5.20 lakh families under the ambit of Ayushman Bharat.