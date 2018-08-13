Home Nation

Bihar: 15 injured in Muzaffarpur temple stampede

The situation was soon brought under control, and movement of devotees were maintained in an organised manner.

Published: 13th August 2018 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 10:07 AM

By ANI

MUZAFFARPUR: At least 15 people were injured in a stampede at Garibnath Temple in Muzaffarpur on Monday morning.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital. According to preliminary investigation, devotees in massive numbers gathered at the temple on the third Monday of the Shravan month as per the Hindu calendar.

No causalities have been reported so far.

More details are awaited.

