Home Nation

Bijopur: Man lynched on suspicion of being thief suffered 11 injuries

His family claimed that Kapil Tyagi was innocent and was beaten to death when he had gone to work at Bijopur.

Published: 13th August 2018 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 01:08 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A man, who was lynched in Bijopur here by a group villagers on suspicion of being a thief, had 11 injuries on his body, according to the post mortem report.

The deceased was identified as Kapil Tyagi.

According to the post mortem report, the victim had suffered 11 injuries, Station House Officer (SHO), Chapar, Subhash Rathore, said.

The person has no criminal history.

The matter in being investigated, he said.

The incident took place on Friday evening and a case of murder was registered against several people, of whom two persons were arrested, the SHO had said yesterday.

His family claimed that Tyagi was innocent and was beaten to death when he had gone to work at Bijopur, Rathore had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bijopur lynching

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless