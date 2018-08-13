Bijopur: Man lynched on suspicion of being thief suffered 11 injuries

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A man, who was lynched in Bijopur here by a group villagers on suspicion of being a thief, had 11 injuries on his body, according to the post mortem report.

The deceased was identified as Kapil Tyagi.

According to the post mortem report, the victim had suffered 11 injuries, Station House Officer (SHO), Chapar, Subhash Rathore, said.

The person has no criminal history.

The matter in being investigated, he said.

The incident took place on Friday evening and a case of murder was registered against several people, of whom two persons were arrested, the SHO had said yesterday.

His family claimed that Tyagi was innocent and was beaten to death when he had gone to work at Bijopur, Rathore had said.