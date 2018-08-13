Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: Indo-Tibetan Border Police brings pregnant woman to hospital on stretcher

The 30-year old pregnant lady reached out to the ITBP Hadeli COB as an ambulance was not available due to heavy rain and water-logging in the region.

Published: 13th August 2018 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

By ANI

HADELHI: Setting another example of bravery, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans of 41st Battalion on Sunday carried a pregnant woman to a hospital on a stretcher in Chhattisgarh's Hadeli village.

The 30-year old pregnant lady reached out to the ITBP Hadeli Coy Operating Base (COB) as an ambulance was not available due to heavy rain and water-logging in the region.

ITBP Post Commander AC Laxmikant and his Himveers carried the pregnant lady on a stretcher for four kilometers up to Khodsnaar Nalla, after which ITBP Coy Operating Base (COB) in Ranapal sent its ambulance and got the patient admitted in the Primary Health Centre (PHC) Mardapal.

Surinder Khatri, ITBP Commandant of 41st Battalion of Kondagaon, said, "As part of the WHAM (Winning, Hearts, and Minds) project in Anti-Naxal Operation (ANO), ITBP jawans of 41st Battalion Kondagaon troopers are also addressing the health care of the people located in extreme remote tribal areas where PHC are not available."

He also said that ITBP troopers gave first aid and provided assistance to the people while conducting patrolling up to 30 km in forests.

"Since routes are cut off due to the monsoon, we are providing stretcher bearing parties and our ambulance to serious patients too," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indo Tibetan Border Police Chhattisgarh pregnant woman Hadeli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless