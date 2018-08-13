Chhattisgarh: Indo-Tibetan Border Police brings pregnant woman to hospital on stretcher

By ANI

HADELHI: Setting another example of bravery, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans of 41st Battalion on Sunday carried a pregnant woman to a hospital on a stretcher in Chhattisgarh's Hadeli village.

The 30-year old pregnant lady reached out to the ITBP Hadeli Coy Operating Base (COB) as an ambulance was not available due to heavy rain and water-logging in the region.

ITBP Post Commander AC Laxmikant and his Himveers carried the pregnant lady on a stretcher for four kilometers up to Khodsnaar Nalla, after which ITBP Coy Operating Base (COB) in Ranapal sent its ambulance and got the patient admitted in the Primary Health Centre (PHC) Mardapal.

Surinder Khatri, ITBP Commandant of 41st Battalion of Kondagaon, said, "As part of the WHAM (Winning, Hearts, and Minds) project in Anti-Naxal Operation (ANO), ITBP jawans of 41st Battalion Kondagaon troopers are also addressing the health care of the people located in extreme remote tribal areas where PHC are not available."

He also said that ITBP troopers gave first aid and provided assistance to the people while conducting patrolling up to 30 km in forests.

"Since routes are cut off due to the monsoon, we are providing stretcher bearing parties and our ambulance to serious patients too," he said.