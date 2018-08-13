Home Nation

Constitution burning: AAP slams BJP, police

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday condemned the alleged burning of copies of the Constitution at Jantar Mantar, with CM Arvind Kejriwal wondering whether the police and the BJP colluded to al

13th August 2018

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday condemned the alleged burning of copies of the Constitution at Jantar Mantar, with CM Arvind Kejriwal wondering whether the police and the BJP colluded to allow the episode.

On Thursday, a fringe group shouted slogans against the SC/ST community and allegedly burned a copy of the Constitution during a protest at Parliament Street.

Delhi social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam came down heavily on the NDA government. He alleged the BJP government was providing protection to such elements who are involved in anti-Dalit incidents across the country.

According to the Delhi Police, seven people were identified and one of them was arrested on Sunday. But, the minister questioned the delay in action. “It is very surprising to know that while everything happened under the watch of the Delhi Police, why is there a delay in arresting such elements?” said Gautam, who raised the matter in the House as well.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia noted Jantar Mantar is a place where usually voices are raised to  strengthen the Constitution. “However,  copies of the Constitution were burnt this time and the people involved are roaming freely. So, it is a clear signal that the people in power are responsible (for the act).”

