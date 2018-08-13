Country has lost great leader in Somnath Chatterjee: Former PM Manmohan Singh

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh today condoled the death of former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee, saying the country has lost a "great leader".

Singh offered his condolences in a letter to Chatterjee's wife Renu, describing him as a good orator, an exceptional public servant and an outstanding parliamentarian.

"In his death our country has lost a great leader who always stood for the cause of the poor and the downtrodden classes of society."

"He was a very good orator, an exceptional public servant, and an outstanding member of parliament, especially in the role of speaker of the Lok Sabha, which made him eligible for the 'Outstanding Parliamentarian Award'," he said in his letter.

Singh, who was the prime minister during the United Progressive Alliance government, said Chatterjee's ability and personality was such that people from all walks of life and from all political parties loved and respected him.

"His services to the nation will be remembered for many years to come," he said, while conveying his heartfelt condolences to the family on the bereavement.

Communist veteran and former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee passed away at a private hospital in Kolkata this morning following multiple organ failure, a senior hospital official said.

He was 89 and survived by wife, a son and two daughters.

Chatterjee passed away at around 8.15 am after his condition deteriorated following yesterday's "mild heart attack", the official said.

He was suffering from a kidney-related ailment and was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition on Tuesday last.