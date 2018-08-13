Dreaded dacoit Jangaliya arrested after encounter in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot

By UNI

CHITRAKOOT: Dreaded dacoit Jangaliya alias Punjabi, carrying reward of Rs 50,000 and close accomplice of notorious dacoit Babli Kol, was arrested after encounter with police here on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Jha said here that during a special drive to nab the members of Babuli Kol gang, a police team arrested dacoit Jangaliya alias Punjabi after exchange of fire during encounter in Karauha jungle.

One rifle .315 bore and one semi automatic 30 spring rifle with some cartridges were recovered from him, he added.

Mr Jha said the exchange of fire occurred for more than one hour, adding that 14 criminal cases under charges of loot, dacoity, attempt to murder and Gangster Act were registered against Jangaliya.