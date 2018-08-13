Home Nation

Heavy rains, landslides kill seven in Himachal Pradesh, water being released from the Pandoh Dam

Two people were killed today as heavy rains pounded several parts of Himachal Pradesh, washing away a bridge in tribal Kinnaur district.

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Harpreeet Bajwa
Express News Service

SHIMLA: Seven people died including four of family and several roads were closed due to heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh including the Chandigarh-Shimla Highway at various places due to landslides. Also
water is being released from the Pandoh Dam in  Mandi this people have been warned.

Five people were buried alive at Lamsar village in Kandaghat sub division in Solan district after a landslide fell on two houses. The dead have been identified as 30-year old Devinder his wife Poonam
(28) and their four-year-old son and seven-year-old daughter. Three people were reportedly killed in Mandi district due to landslides.

A schoolboy from Rani village near Parwanoo accompanied by his grandfather slipped and fell into the swollen Kaushalya river and is feared to have been washed away. The old man helplessly watched his grandson being swept away.

Besides the Chandigarh-Shimla- highway which was closed due to landslides at on the Parwanoo-Solan stretch and at near Chakki Ka Mor, the Mandi-Kullu highway was also blocked near Blueli and the
Mandi-Pathankot highway was blocked at several places due to landslides. Also the alternative route of the Mandi-Pathankot highway was blocked. The Chamba-Pathankot national highway was blocked at Panjpula.

Also many roads in the interiors of Shimla district and Chamba district  have been closed due to landslides. A portion of a bridge was damaged due to heavy rain in Hamirpur district. The Sangla valley in Kinnaur district was cut off from the rest of the state as the Karcham-Sangla road, the vital link to the valley was blocked due to landslides.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioners in the worst-affected districts of Shimla, Solan, Mandi, Kullu, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kinnaur, Chamba and Lahaul and Spiti have ordered closure of government and private
schools.

While Shimla had 172.6 mm of rain, highest during the season, Jubbarhatti received 146.2 mm, followed by Jwali with 136 mm, Kasauli 134 mm, Bharwain119 mm, Solan 110 mm of rain.

A warning has been issued to the public living in low-lying areas near the Beas River not to go near the river as water is being released from the Pandoh Dam in  Mandi district of the hill state.

Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) have been releasing the water from Pandoh Dam in view of the alarming situation of the silt in the reservoir as heavy rain has caused huge inflow in Beas River.  The
outflow would increase gradually and the release of water from the dam would continue. Kangra Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar said residents can call 1077 in case of an emergency.
 

