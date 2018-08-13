Home Nation

J&K: Two held on charges of rape in Kathua district

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly raping a girl in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said today.

By PTI

JAMMU: Two persons have been arrested for allegedly raping a girl in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said today.

On August 9, three men from Salalpur Marheen village raped a girl in Chabe Chak area of Rajbagh.

The survivor's family registered a police complaint. 

The police arrested two of the accused yesterday and a search is going on for the third suspect, said an official from Rajbagh police station.

The arrested were identified as Kulvinder Kumar alias Nanku, who is the main accused, and Ganesh.

In a second incident in Rajouri district, police booked two persons -- Rafiq and Yousef -- for alleged raping a girl in Manjakote area of the district yesterday, the police said.

A complaint was filed by the girl's family. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

 

