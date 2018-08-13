Kingpin of drug racket Jagdev Singh arrested by Punjab police

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Jalandhar counter-intelligence wing and Anandpur Sahib police arrested Jagdev Singh, the kingpin of a drug racket, and his three accomplices today, days after the gang was busted, police said.

On August 6, Jalandhar counter-intelligence and Moga police had arrested two members of the interstate drug racket, who were allegedly smuggling poppy husk from Rajasthan to Punjab.

A truck was intercepted and 72 quintals of poppy husk packed in 180 bags hidden under raw bananas was seized.

Since then, the counter-intelligence wing of Punjab police was keeping a close vigil on the activities of the rest of the gang, AIG, counter-Intelligence, H P S Khakh said.

Suspecting that the smugglers were hiding in Anandpur Sahib town in Rupnagar district, various police teams there were alerted.

One police party intercepted a car today and apprehend Jagdev Singh, and his accomplices Gurdev Singh, Gurwinder Singh and Lakhwinder Singh, the police officer said.

The AIG said 25 gram of intoxicant powder was seized from Jagdev Singh and an FIR under various provisions of law was registered the four in Anandpur Sahib.

"During the preliminary investigation, it has come to notice that Jagdev was a big fish of poppy husk smuggling in Punjab and was involved in the drug trade since 1990. Moreover, at least 10 cases under NDPS Act and other sections of IPC were registered against him in different police stations of Punjab," he was quoted as saying in an official release.

The officer said during the interrogation of the accused it was revealed that they are paying drug money through 'hawala' operators of Punjab to their counterparts in Rajasthan and this link would be investigated.