Home Nation

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan calls women 'good managers'

The Speaker further emphasised that for the development of nation, it was important that women should be empowered and they should realise their strength.

Published: 13th August 2018 01:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 01:29 AM   |  A+A-

Lok Speaker Sumitra Mahajan (File |PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan today described women as "good managers" despite having no management degree and stressed that they have the strength to perform both within and outside their homes.

The Speaker further emphasised that for the development of nation, it was important that women should be empowered and they should realise their strength.

"Kirron ji (the Chandigarh MP) has rightly said when a woman comes out of her home for work, she has to work double. Men though say they are also doing the same way, I do not feel a man will say with pride that he also works at home," Mahajan said while addressing a women workers' summit organised by Bharat Vikas Parishad here today.

"I say you (women) are a very good manager without giving any examination of management. You do not realize you are a good manager, because we ourselves say we do nothing. Being housewife means, I am nothing. You first get this thought out of your mind, because you do a lot," said Mahajan.

She praised women for handling their whole families after marriage.

"You join a new family after leaving your own and do not only you blend with them but also consider every family member your own. You also adopt their culture. The way you adopt the new family it looks like you have been doing it for several years. The way you adopt the (new) family, take care of each member of the family and try to do according to the likes of each family member, is full management and you do it and you do not make anybody realise that you are doing it," she said.

She also cited an example of a Member of Parliament who had once told her that he managed to complete his studies because of the support of his wife.

"It does not mean that men do not recognise women contribution, but the sensitivity is also essential," she said.

Recalling Swami Vivekananda's observation that a bird needs to have both its wings strong to fly, she said "If one wing of a bird is strong and other is not, it cannot fly. Lok Sabha Speaker said, "Women is also part of the society and could also give her opinion (on various matters). Unless the mother of a house is intelligent, the family could not become wise."

Addressing the gathering, Mahajan underscored the need of women equipping themselves with knowledge to guide their children in selecting right career.

"A mother knows what her child eats and whenever he or she is hungry, the child goes to her mother. I will consider a woman a successful mother if her son or daughter seeks her advice for making the right career choice also," she said.

"You have the strength to perform because you have the power to recognise what is to be done. You recognise it and perform it. You should also have the self confidence that yes 'I can'," said the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Talking about the pilgrimages, Mahajan said a pilgrim could not derive the real contentment if one reaches the temple or shrine through modern means of transport like helicopter.

"I do not consider it 'darshan' of god when we use helicopter to reach a shrine. When we assume big posts in our lives, I feel we do not get real 'darshan' of god. In 'VIP Darshan', we feel we saw the idol, but it's not 'real darshan'. Because, it is necessary to go through some hardship to reach the doors of god. I feel I do not get blessings of pilgrims who are standing in a queue for hours for their turns whenever I am provided VIP facility to undertake the pilgrimage," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sumitra Mahajan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless