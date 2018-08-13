Home Nation

Ministry of Home Affairs announces deadline for Bru repatriation from Tripura

While Central government and Mizoram government stand by the agreement, Bru leaders have been demanding further modifications in the clauses of the agreement, which has aggravated the situation.

Bru refugees

Bru refugees cast their vote during an election (File Photo | PTI)

By UNI

AGARTALA: With the warning to close down all six camps in North Tripura of Bru displaced people of Mizoram and stop supplying relief to the inmates after Sept 25 next, the newly floated Mizoram Bru Displaced Coordination Committee (MBDCC) has sought a review of the decision of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The refugees argued that the agreement signed in New Delhi last month, in the presence of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and the Chief Ministers of both Tripura and Mizoram, was believed to be the beginning of dialogue at the policy level to address the issues of the displaced Brus, but now it appears as one final for repatriation.

The Bru refugees were not satisfied with the package offered for repatriation and demanded a host of other benefits, including Area Development Council (ADC) for Brus in Mizoram, cluster villages and increased land entitlement.

They were offered a package of Rs 1.5 lakh for housing assistance, Rs 4 lakh for sustenance, free ration for two years and Rs 5,000 per month as cash assistance.

The cash assistance will be provided after three years of uninterrupted stay in Mizoram and housing assistance would be given in three installments.

In the last one month after the agreement was signed, there has been a huge chaos in the camps among the various groups of refugees over repatriation.

While Central government and Mizoram government stand by the agreement, Bru leaders have been demanding further modifications in the clauses of the agreement, which has aggravated the situation.

MHA has decided to take a tough stand to break the impending deadlock and a team headed by Special Secretary, MHA's internal secretary Rina Mitra visited Kanchanpur subdivision yesterday to take stock of the preparation for repatriation of 32,876 people, sheltered in the camps, scheduled to be started from August 25 next and end by September 25.

 

