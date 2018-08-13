Mizoram MLA blames liquor for rising HIV-positive cases in state

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A Mizoram MLA said liquor was the reason for the spurt in HIV-positive cases in the state.

The lawmaker, Lalrinawma of opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), claimed that sexual activities in the state increased due to rise in liquor consumption, particularly among youngsters. He was critical of the state’s Congress government for the rising number of liquor outlets.

Another MNF MLA, Lalruatkima, too blamed liquor for the deaths of youngsters. According to him, on average 1,100 youth die in Mizoram every year and most deaths occur due to liquor consumption.

According to data received from Mizoram State AIDS Control Society (MSACS), from 1990 till date, 17,538 HIV-positive cases have been recorded in the state and of these, an estimated 5,000 people died. HIV/AIDS prevalence in Mizoram is the highest in the country.

MSACS project director Dr. Lalmalsawmi Sailo told TNIE the HIV-AIDS transmission was mainly through sexual and drug routes.

“Between 2014 and 2015, 71 per cent of cases of transmissions were through sexual route. It has now come down to 59.8 per cent. The percentage of contraction due to drug abuse during 2014-15 was 19.5 per cent. It has now risen to 35.2 per cent,” Sailo said.

She said most people getting infected due to drug abuse were in the age group of 15-24 years.

After 17 years of total prohibition, the state government had lifted the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition and Control) or MLPC Act in 2014 but regulated liquor’s sale and consumption. The lifting of the Act saw the opening up of liquor shops. Currently, the state has around 30 retail liquor shops and two bars. The government issues liquor cards to consumers. A card holder can buy, at the most, six bottles of liquor and 12 bottles of beer a month. The cards are issued to people aged over 21 years following payment of Rs.500 as registration fees and renewed annually through payment of Rs.300.

Recently, the non-BJP and non-Congress conglomerate of some political parties “Zoram People’s Movement” had promised that it would enforce a total ban on liquor if voted to power.