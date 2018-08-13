Home Nation

MLA claims threat to life from Dawood Ibrahim, police launch probe

Claiming threat to his life from underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, a BSP MLA from Ballia has lodged a complaint with the police, which are probing the case.

Published: 13th August 2018 01:12 AM

Dawood Ibrahim

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim (Photo | File)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Claiming threat to his life from underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, a BSP MLA from Ballia has lodged a complaint with the police, which are probing the case.

"On August 6, I got a text message asking me to check my email. I did not take it seriously then and thought I would check it later, as at that time I was in Delhi. Generally, I get emails from youngsters who send their biodata to me, so I thought I would check it sometime later," MLA Uma Shankar Singh told reporters here today.

Singh is an MLA from Rasra in Ballia district.

He said two days later he got another message from the same number.

"On August 8, I got a message from the same number which read 'last warning, jeena yaa marna Rs 1 crore'," he said.

"On checking the email, I saw the photograph of Dawood Ibrahim. The email also said 'Uma Shankar, you are serving the people of Ballia. If you want to continue this, then give Rs 1 crore, else one bullet is enough for you. And we can kill you at any point of time'," the legislator said.

The BSP MLA said, "When I checked the number on the truecaller (a mobile application to detect the person handling a particular mobile number), it was Dawood Ibrahim text group.

"Singh has lodged a police complaint in this regard and an FIR has been registered against unknown persons under various sections of the IPC and the IT Act for threatening him via text messages and email," said SO Gomtinagar DP Tiwari.

