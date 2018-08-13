Onus on Delhi schools to report molestation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has issued a circular to school principals stating that any such untoward incident such as molestation, violence, injury in school campus should be immediately reported to the education directorate headquarters.

“In certain cases, the reports of such incidents are received through media or other sources instead of the head of school due to which appropriate action cannot be taken in time. All such occurrences must be brought to the notice of senior officers without any delay,” the circular says.

Last week, a Class 2 girl was raped by an electrician inside a government school

The government further warned the schools that if the necessary information was not provided immediately regarding through telephone by the head of the school, action deemed fit would be initiated against the person.